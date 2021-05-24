'It's such a great pain': Family says 3-year-old boy who died after being pulled from Phoenix canal had autism

The grandmother of three-year-old Anthony King Tolano told 12 News they do not know how he got out of the enclosed backyard.

PHOENIX — The family of a three-year-boy who died after being pulled from a Phoenix canal says he had autism and doesn't know how he wandered out of their home.

Anthony King Tolano’s body was rescued out of the Grand Canal around 5:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road Sunday after a passerby reported seeing a small child floating in the water, Phoenix police said.

Dora Álvarez Tolano, the child’s grandmother, says it had been about an hour since they had arrived home from spending the day shopping at the swap meet when Anthony suddenly disappeared.

The grandmother recalls last seeing Anthony playing with his toy cars in the backyard, which is enclosed by a cinder block wall. She says she was in the living room keeping an eye on him, and Anthony’s father, who also lives in the home, was allegedly in his room.

Álvarez Tolano says that’s when her son came out of the room and asked about little Anthony and they began looking for him.

“We looked in every room and he was nowhere to be found,” Álvarez Tolano said. “We ran that way to look for him, but my heart told me to go that other way.”

The grandmother says she got in her car and drove towards the canal, that’s when she saw firefighters pulling Anthony’s body out of the water.

Fire personnel administered CPR before the child was transported to the hospital and later died, authorities said.

Phoenix police say the matter is still under investigation. The child’s grandmother says their front patio surveillance camera doesn’t show him leaving the home.

“He danced, he loved to sing,” said Anthony’s grandmother as she hummed a song she says he tried to sing since he couldn’t talk just yet. “It’s such a great pain.”

Álvarez Tolano says her grandchild loved to play with water and this week, she was planning on buying him a kiddie pool so he could learn to swim, something she says could have saved his life.

On Monday, one of little Anthony aunts and a couple of his cousins left a handful of blue balloons and a Virgin Mary candle along the canal near the spot where his body was found. They are planning a vigil at 7 p.m. at the same spot near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road.

As they begin the grieving process, the family is remembering little Anthony by his big smile and goofiness.

“I have all of those memories of him, I can’t get them out of there,” said Álvarez Tolano as she points to her head, adding “I will hold them tight in my heart.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

