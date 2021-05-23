3-year-old sent to hospital after near-drowning in Tempe

Officers responded to the call on Mill Avenue near Broadway Road on Sunday evening, police said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl has been sent to the hospital after a near-drowning on Mill Avenue near Broadway Road on Sunday evening.

Officers and Tempe Fire Medical and Rescue responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. and saw an individual rendering aid to the girl, police said.

She was transported to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

12 News will continue to update as more information is provided.

