3-year-old sent to hospital after near-drowning in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A 3-year-old girl has been sent to the hospital after a near-drowning on Mill Avenue near Broadway Road on Sunday evening.
Officers and Tempe Fire Medical and Rescue responded to the scene around 4:45 p.m. and saw an individual rendering aid to the girl, police said.
She was transported to the hospital and has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The incident is currently under investigation.
12 News will continue to update as more information is provided.
