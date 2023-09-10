'It wasn’t his time to die': Girlfriend of Peoria man killed in Lake Pleasant boat ramp details what happened

Glen Duenas, 55, died on Saturday after being run over by a trailer with a boat on it.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Glen Duenas loved to spend time at the lake. On Saturday it was the last time he got to enjoy it.

The 55-year-old died after a fun day of boating when he fell off a truck trailer and was run over by the boat that was being pulled out of Lake Pleasant.

The truck and boat belonged to Duenas. The person driving the vehicle was his friend, said Duenas' girlfriend Johanna Roman.

“It wasn’t his time to die, he had a whole life left with me still,” she told 12News with tears rolling down her face. “Glen Duenas was a spectacular person.”

Roman said the pair were having a great weekend. On Friday they went out to dinner for date night; Saturday was their usual lake day.

She said they were having a great time. Duenas was attentive to her, they hugged and kissed all day, she recalled. Around 6 p.m. they started packing up.

Roman said Duenas asked the male friend who was with them to go get his truck, so she wouldn’t have to stay alone by the boat. When the friend and truck arrived, he loaded the boat onto his truck trailer.

As the friend drove out of the South Ramp, Roman said Duenas stood on the boat ladder, that was in between the boat and the truck.

“I don’t know why Glen stayed on the ladder,” the girlfriend said. “He never did that.”

While the friend drove off, Roman said her boyfriend yelled ‘stop’ once. But the friend kept going, she said.

It wasn’t until they parked up the ramp that she realized Duenas was not on the boat.

“I couldn't find him,” Roman said. “Then I saw police cars driving down the ramp. I just had a feeling it was him because I couldn’t see him. I ran towards him, but the cop held me. They didn’t let me touch him.”

Roman said she saw her boyfriend’s leg was injured. He wasn’t moving.

Peoria Police tell 12News Duenas was taken to a hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The traffic unit is now investigating the incident, but preliminary information shows impairment was a factor, police said.

The driver was detained and questioned, but let go as they investigate further, police told 12News. No charges have been filed.

“I want the guy who took him from me to pay,” Roman said. “For not paying close attention and driving off.”

The 55-year-old is remembered as a loving person, who had a big smile and never said ‘no’ to helping others. Roman said he loved having a good time, especially at the lake.

“He died, but my soul went with him,” Roman said. “He was the love of my life and I will always love him.”

