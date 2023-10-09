Peoria man killed in boat ramp fall at Lake Pleasant

The man fell off a truck trailer pulling a boat near the South Boat Ramp at Lake Pleasant on Saturday, Peoria police said. Investigation underway.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A man from Peoria is dead after he fell from a truck trailer on the South Boat Ramp of Lake Pleasant Saturday evening, Peoria police said.

The man was reportedly riding a boat being towed when he fell from the truck trailer and was severely injured. Police and fire were called to the scene around 6:23 p.m.

First responders took the 55-year-old to the hospital where he later died.

The Peoria Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the circumstances of the man's death, and believe that impairment was a factor.

At this time, police haven't submitted charges.

