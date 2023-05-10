Mesa homeowner still waiting for repairs 3 weeks after severe storm destroyed roof

The Sept. 13 storm caused severe damage to the roofs and carports of multiple homes in Mesa. One homeowner says black mold is starting to grow in her bathroom.

MESA, Ariz. — Tarps are still covering up the top of Donna Price's home three weeks after a severe storm tore through her Mesa neighborhood near McDowell and Recker roads.

“The whole carport was here, and it’s completely gone,” Price told 12News on Sept. 13, pointing out her debris-filled driveway.

The roof of her home also sustained heavy damage. It was ripped apart from the structure.

Parts of the wood and metal bent backward and ended up in her small backyard. Other pieces ended up scattered along a park behind her home where debris from other homes also found a resting place.

But three weeks later, not much has changed. The carport has not been replaced and the roof is not fixed.

“My insurance company, it’s just kind of dodging me,” Price told 12News Thursday when asked about what was delaying the repairs.

A day after the storm, Price said she filed a claim through her insurance, Diamond State Insurance Company, which is produced by The Adams Agency.

But since then, the homeowner said she has “been waiting and waiting.”

“One person told me it takes a lot of time, there’s a lot of claims that they have to go through,” Price said. “Another person told me that the adjuster that came out a week after the storm wasn’t the right adjuster. Somebody told me that they had no record of me ever making a claim.”

12News reached out to both companies and placed a number of calls to them. While some of the calls were answered by staff, others were unsuccessful when the person on the phone hung up on 12News.

After the last call, the owner of The Adams Agency, Wayne Syrek, said both the agency and insurance company had tried calling Price since the claim was filed, but said they couldn’t get a hold of her.

Syrek added that they have “positive information to share” with her now and want to speak with her.

Price said she is hopeful it will get done so she can repair her home, which now has black mold growing in the bathroom.

“If they would just do a payout,” she said. “I have a roofer lined up, and he’s willing to do the work. But he has to have a check.”