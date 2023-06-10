Sunnyslope group working to prevent crime is victim of theft

A trailer the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association & Block Watch uses to store its equipment and materials was broken into when parked at a church.

PHOENIX — For some an enclosed trailer may be just that. A place to store and haul things. It has four wheels and provides shelter for valuable things.

But for the East Sunnyslope Neighborhood Association & Block Watch (ESSNA&BW), their white enclosed trailer is their “mobile community center.” They use it to educate and advocate for a safer and cleaner neighborhood, through community events and pop-ups.

“We take it everywhere,” said Jeff Tisot. “We have every resource that you can think of in here for the City of Phoenix.”

Tisot is the president of the volunteer group, he and a few others started in June 2019. He told 12News their first community meeting had 100 people, since then, they have grown to be the largest neighborhood association in Phoenix and one of the most active.

Around Sept. 11, Tisot said thieves broke into their trailer and got away with their PA system, generators, electrical cords, t-shirts, 200 American flags and other items totaling up to $6,000.

Tisot said they found out about the theft two days after it happened when his wife saw a man wearing one of their shirts. They thought it was weird and went to check on the trailer, which was parked at the North Village Baptist Church near 12th Street and Dunlap Avenue. That's when they realized they had been hit.

“This was going to affect all of our future events,” Tisot said. “We though, we’re not going to lose to the bad guys.”

Tisot said a big part of their work in serving the community is partnering closely with the Phoenix Police Department and Community Action Officers. After the theft, that’s who they called.

A sergent responded and took a report. He quickly located the man Tisot’s wife had seen wearing their yellow shirt. Tisot said that man later told police who the real culprits were.

Tisot said a nearby pawn shop, that logs the items taken to their business and sends that information to police, helped officers find some of the missing items, like ESSNA&NW’s generators.

“They were able to identify and arrest both individuals that did this,” the volunteer group president said. “If we all didn’t work together, they’d be out stealing something from you, me, or our neighbor.”

That cooperation and unity also proved to be true when neighbors found out about the theft during the Sep. 21’st community meeting, where business owners donated and offered to match donations to get the group back on their feet.

Tisot said residents wrote out checks or gave them cash. It was the community coming together in a time of need.

“This, at first was extremely deflating,” Tisot said about the theft. “Then, after seeing everyone come through, not just with money, but from their heart, it really made us feel good that what we’re doing is making a difference.”

The group still needs a few other items to be fully up and running to be ready for their Getting Arizona Involved in Neighborhoods (G.A.I.N.) event on Oct. 21. Anyone interested in helping can donate here.

