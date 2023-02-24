Hazmat situation closes Scottsdale Road after Tesla catches fire

Traffic is being diverted near the Kierland Commons area as authorities work the scene.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale Road near the Greenway-Hayden Loop is closed Friday after a vehicle caught fire in the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted a quarter-mile in all directions approaching the Kierland Commons area, officials said.

If you are in the area, take detours on Scottsdale Road at Cactus, Thunderbird and Frank Lloyd Wright or at 64th Street or Hayden for east/west traffic.

Scottsdale police said the Tesla that caught fire was being towed away after catching fire earlier in another incident. According to officials, the vehicle struck a building on Paradise Lane in Scottsdale and caught fire.

As it was being towed away from that scene, it reportedly caught fire again on Scottsdale Road.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

This is a developing story.