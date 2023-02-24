Here are the closures and detours to watch for on Phoenix roads this weekend

Stella Sun gives us a breakdown of the detours and closures drivers can expect on Valley roads during the weekend of Feb. 24.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation will do a number of freeway improvement projects forcing closures in the Valley for the Feb. 24-26 weekend. Drivers should factor in extra driving time on the and plan alternate routes.

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project.

Detour : Consider using northbound SR 51 and westbound Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route to reach I-17 beyond the closure. Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th or 35th avenues to travel beyond the closure .

Ramp Closure: Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue also closed.



Note: Northbound I-17 on-ramp at Bell Road scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Feb. 25).

Westbound US-60 closed between Val Vista Drive and Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for pavement improvement project.

Detour : Consider using Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) as alternate routes. Westbound US 60 drivers can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.

Ramp Closure: Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Greenfield and Higley roads also closed.



Westbound Loop 303 closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for new interchange construction.

Detour : From I-17, consider using westbound SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to reach westbound/southbound Loop 303 beyond the closure.



I-17 ramps at Loop 303 will remain open (access to and from Sonoran Desert Drive available).

There will be lane restrictions on other Valley freeways and surface streets this weekend.

Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 26) for freeway widening project.

(Feb. 26) for freeway widening project. Broadway Road also closed in both directions near I-10 (between 48th and 55th streets).

(between 48th and 55th streets). Ramp closures: Westbound I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. Eastbound I-10 connector road between 48th Street and Broadway Road closed.



Note: All I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) for work zone setup. 32nd Street also closed near I-10 (between Wood and Elwood streets). Alternate routes include 40th Street.

Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and SR 85 from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 25) for widening project.

Note: The northbound SR 85 ramp to westbound I-10 is now closed for several weeks until 5 a.m. Monday (March 13) for reconstruction work. Detours will be in place.

As always, please stay alert and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through work zones.

Don’t forget to download the 12 News app and follow Stella Sun on Twitter for the latest traffic news across the Valley.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube