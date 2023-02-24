PD: 3 dead in Phoenix car crash

Two men and a yet-to-be-identified person did not survive their injuries from the crash, the Phoenix Police Department said.

PHOENIX — Three people are dead after a car crash involving numerous vehicles late Thursday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. to the scene near 19th Avenue and Mohawk Lane, where they found three vehicles involved in a crash, the department said. An investigation found two cars were involved in a head-on collision that hit a third car.

The two cars in the head-on collision caught fire on impact, police said. The two drivers and one passenger died from their injuries.

The driver and passenger in the third vehicle were not injured.

Officers have yet to release the following information:

Whether speed or impairment was involved in the crash

The identities of those who died

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12News for the latest information.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade:

2011: 825 deaths

825 deaths 2012: 821 deaths

821 deaths 2013: 844 deaths

844 deaths 2014: 774 deaths

774 deaths 2015: 895 deaths

895 deaths 2016: 952 deaths

952 deaths 2017: 1,000 deaths

1,000 deaths 2018: 1,010 deaths

1,010 deaths 2019: 982 deaths

982 deaths 2020: 1,057 deaths

ADOT offers driving tips on its website to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous