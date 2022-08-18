Have you seen him? Masked man fired several gunshots into empty East Valley gas station

Police said the unknown man fired several gunshots into the Shell gas station located at Cooper and Ray roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are searching for a man who was caught on camera firing several gunshots into an unoccupied gas station last month.

At about 2:30 a.m. on July 31, a man wearing a face mask and black hat walked up to the Shell station near Ray and Cooper roads.

Video security cameras captured the unknown man firing several gunshots into the empty building before running southbound through the parking lot.

No one was injured during the shooting.

The man was seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

Gilbert Police also tweeted out additional information about the incident.

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, at about 2:25 AM, Gilbert Police officers responded to the Shell Gas Station located at North Cooper and West Ray Roads for a report of shots fired. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/eAmm7q0uw0 — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) August 18, 2022

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.