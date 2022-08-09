Woman found deceased after walking out of memory care facility in East Valley, police say

Ina Jenkins, 79, was last seen Monday morning at the Silver Creek Memory Care Center near Gilbert.

GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley.

Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.

Gilbert police say they were notified at about 9 a.m. of Jenkins' absence from the care facility and officers made efforts to locate her.

Jenkins was later found deceased at about 3 p.m. in Mesa near Southern Avenue and 58th Street, which is about a 1.5-mile walk from the care facility.

Police say investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine how Jenkins died.

Representatives of the care facility told 12News they're not sure how Jenkins got out of the facility and they're cooperating with the police investigation.

Public records show the East Valley facility was issued a $1,000 fine last summer for failing "to ensure service plans were established and documented for two residents," according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

