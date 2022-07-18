Do you recognize this man? He’s accused of shooting someone in Gilbert

The shooting happened outside Sandbar Mexican Grill and police just released surveillance video of the suspect.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Police are asking for help to identify a man accused of shooting someone outside a Gilbert restaurant in May.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. on May 8 outside Sandbar Mexican Grill near East Williams Field Road and South Santan Village Parkway.

Police say the suspect got into an argument with someone inside the restaurant that was carried out into the parking lot. At that point, the suspect allegedly shot the victim twice.

The victim survived, but the accused shooter sped off in a red Dodge Challenger and hasn’t been seen since.

Witnesses identified the suspect in new surveillance video that was released on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gilbert Police Department online or call the department’s non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

The Gilbert Police Department is requesting information from the public on a shooting that occurred Sunday, May 8, 2022, at the Sandbar Mexican Grill near E Williams Field Road and S Santan Village Parkway in Gilbert. Visit https://t.co/K9Qu1AYo1y for more. pic.twitter.com/B2wPQkwaTQ — Gilbert Police Dept. (@GilbertPolice) July 18, 2022

