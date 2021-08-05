Funeral held for Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar

Officer Farrar, an 18-year veteran of the force, was fatally struck after police say a suspect ran into a car dealership and fled in a stolen car.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The funeral for fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar was early Saturday morning.

He was fatally struck after police say a suspect exited the 202 at Val Vista, ran into a car dealership and fled in a stolen car. Officer Farrar was an 18 year veteran of the force.

The service was held at Compass Christian Church on 1825 South Alma School Rd. It was open to the public and got underway at 9:00 a.m.

Community members, officers from multiple departments, friends, and loved ones made their way into the church, which was adorned by a massive American flag and other ceremonial decor associated with such a somber occasion.

“Lord, we thank you for Chris. We thank you that he is a true hero. Lord, that every day in this community, he was putting his life on the line to make sure that we were all safe,” the pastor prayed.

In the same incident that took Officer Farrar’s life, another officer, Rico Aranda, who is with the Gilbert Police Department, was critically injured with a severe brain injury.

He has since been released from the ICU into a rehabilitation facility, according to his wife.

Three Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers, an employee of a car dealership, and the suspect were all also hurt during the incident.

“So, to [Farrar's] family, we pledge our support, and we will be with you, we promise to be with you, at your side moving forward,” Chandler Police Department Chief Sean Duggan said.

Since news broke of officer Farrar’s death, the community has been by the family’s side, turning out in droves for a fundraiser at a local car wash as well as a public procession and viewing.

Small but powerful gestures for a man who left such a large legacy.

“Thank you, Chris, for making us all laugh. Thank you for that smile. Thank you for setting the bar so high that nobody will ever come close. Thank you for your commitment to your family; biological or not, including the family that is the community of Chandler," Duggan said.

Upon the service’s conclusion, officers and loved ones filled the parking lot. There, a 21 gun salute and a fly-over took place.