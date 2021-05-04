Memorial service to be held for fallen Chandler Police Officer Farrar

Officer Christopher Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, Chandler Police said last week.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A public viewing and memorial service will be held later this week for Christopher Farrar, a Chandler police officer recently killed in the line of duty.

The public viewing will be held on Friday at Compass Christian Church in Chandler, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. The viewing will be open to the public from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at the same church, the department said. The service will also be open to the public and will begin at 9 a.m.

The service will also be streamed on the Chandler Police Department's Facebook Page, the department said. Further details on parking and overflow will be provided later this week.

Farrar was struck and killed by a suspect driving a stolen vehicle, police said last week.

If you ask Chandler Detective Tom Schurhke if he has a favorite memory with Officer Christopher Farrar, he laughs, remembering times passing Farrar in the halls of the Chandler Police Department.

“It was just fun, we had fun. That’s what this was, we didn’t just lose a coworker, we lost someone we could have fun with,” Chandler Detective Tom Schuhrke said.

Schuhrke, who is also the vice president for the Chandler Law Enforcement Association, describes Farrar as a ball of energy with a heart for service to others, with the awards to prove it.

“When he showed up to your house he was honestly there to help you, to try and help fix whatever problem he was called for to deal with in the first place,” Schuhrke said.