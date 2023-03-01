Firefighters battle fire at Western Kierland Resort in Scottsdale

Crews responded to the fire at Western Kierland Resort Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Firefighters are at Western Kierland Resort after a fire started at the resort Tuesday evening, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. The resort was evacuated due to the fire.

Crews responded to the fire at the resort on Greenway Parkway on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. after there were reports of smoke in the ballroom, according to Captain Scott Douglas, with the Phoenix Fire Department.

When fire units arrived, they found smoke and a smoldering fire in a laundry duct that is under construction, Douglas said.

Smoke from the fire was pushed into the ballroom by the air handling unit, according to Douglas.

Sparks from the fire caught the building's roof on fire, according to Douglas.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Fire investigators on scene looking into the cause of the fire. The fire department will remain on the scene for several hours.

Firefighters are on the scene at the Western Kierland Resort for reports of smoke in the building. Phoenix Fire’s PIO is on the scene and will provide an update as information becomes available. 🚒 pic.twitter.com/Unc5jhKDa4 — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) January 3, 2023

This is the second hotel fire in the Valley this week. On Sunday, 100 people were displaced after a fire erupted at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel near 27th and Dunlap avenues.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.