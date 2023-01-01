FD: 100 guests displaced after fire breaks out at Phoenix hotel

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters said approximately 100 guests are displaced after an electrical fire broke out at a hotel near 27th and Dunlap avenues Sunday night.

Officials said fire crews responded to the Sheraton Crescent Hotel around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a high-rise fire.

Firefighters evacuated the building, established a water supply, extended hose lines, and quickly extinguished the fire that was isolated to a 5th-floor utility room.

Officials said a crisis response team is assisting hotel management with the displaced guests.

Firefighters said no injuries were reported, and fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.

HOTEL FIRE: 134 rooms were booked at the Sheraton hotel on Dunlap and I-17 when a fire broke out on the 5th floor. One woman says she heard a loud boom then all the lights went off. Management says they are working on getting all of their guests another place to stay tonight. pic.twitter.com/1bI49q48uU — Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) January 2, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.