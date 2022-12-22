Woman arrested for false reporting and DUI after driving car into Chandler lake, police say

First responders initiated a water rescue looking for a second individual reported to be in the vehicle when it crashed.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Chandler Police Department has arrested a woman after the car she was driving ended up in a lake just after midnight Thursday, according to authorities.

Police said the woman was arrested on charges of false reporting and driving under the influence after police and firefighters searched the lake for a non-existent second person reported to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police responded to the scene at Ray Road and Pennington Drive at 12:20 a.m., after receiving reports of a vehicle crashing into a lake in the area.

When police officers arrived, they found a woman swimming in the water. The woman told officers she was the passenger in a vehicle that had crashed in the lake and the driver was still in the water.

Believing an individual was trapped inside the vehicle, officers along with the fire department began to search the lake for the driver. Police said the woman told them the name of the driver.

First responders found the vehicle but no one was inside. Police said it was determined the woman had been the driver and there had not been another person in the vehicle.

The woman was then arrested.

Police said impairment was a factor in the crash.

We responded to a call for a car in a lake last night. The female occupant said a friend was missing. Officers jumped into the lake. No one was found inside the vehicle. Investigation revealed the female was the driver, provided false info to police, & impairment was a factor. pic.twitter.com/z4xjmdEXhI — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) December 22, 2022

