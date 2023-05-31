WATCH: What's burning in the East Valley?

A large fire near Mesa is the cause of the smoke you're likely seeing Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MESA, Ariz. — A large mulch fire burning near Loop 202 and Hawes Road in Mesa is sending up clouds of smoke over the East Valley Wednesday morning.

As of 9:45 a.m., it is unknown how close the fire is to being put out. The cause of the fire is also unknown.

12News has reached out to fire officials in the area, and we're waiting to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."