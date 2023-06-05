Mesa man accused of shooting wife multiple times in her face, police say

Mesa police said 43-year-old David Osowski was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his wife.

MESA, Ariz. — A 43-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting his wife at a Mesa residence.

David Osowski is suspected of murdering 49-year-old Amy Osowski in front of her adult son at a residence near Mesa Drive and Main Street, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The victim's son told police that Osowski said that "God told him he was not part of the family" before getting into a fight with his wife. The husband then allegedly shot his wife multiple times in her face, police said.

Osowski was taken into custody without incident once police officers arrived. He was booked into jail and is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

