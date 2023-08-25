Firefighter injured after historic building burns down in Gila County

Thursday's fire resulted in a total loss to the historic Schwartz Lumber Supply building as well as the other involved structures.

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — A firefighter had to be transported to a hospital to be treated for burn injuries sustained Thursday afternoon during a fire involving multiple vacant buildings in the Town of Miami.

The Tri-City Fire District and Globe Fire Department responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a destructive fire that was rapidly spreading across multiple structures. Firefighters immediately initiated a defensive operation and managed to contain the fire within a few hours, the fire district said.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and another was taken to the hospital for burn treatments. No other injuries were reported.

The fire resulted in a total loss to the historic Schwartz Lumber Supply building as well as the other involved structures. The incident has been turned over to the Miami Fire Department for further investigation.