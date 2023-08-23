5-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from Goodyear pool

Authorities said firefighters responded to a home in the area of Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 5-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Goodyear, according to authorities.

The Goodyear Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home in the area of Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the boy in a pool, according to the fire department.

It is not known how long the child was in the water.

The fire department said the child was treated and then taken to a trauma center for "further evaluation and treatment."

An update on the child's condition is not available.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

