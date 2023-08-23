x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

5-year-old boy hospitalized after being pulled from Goodyear pool

Authorities said firefighters responded to a home in the area of Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

More Videos

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 5-year-old boy has been taken to the hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Goodyear, according to authorities.

The Goodyear Fire Department said firefighters responded to a home in the area of Yuma Road and Sarival Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the boy in a pool, according to the fire department.

It is not known how long the child was in the water.

The fire department said the child was treated and then taken to a trauma center for "further evaluation and treatment."

An update on the child's condition is not available.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Related Articles

Up to Speed 

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+  showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

More ways to get 12News 

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Before You Leave, Check This Out