Suspect in custody after 'critical incident' in Phoenix, police say

Southbound State Route 51 is closed at Indian School Road, ADOT said.

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after a "critical incident" that occurred in Phoenix on Thursday evening.

Phoenix police said the incident happened near State Route 51 and Indian School Road.

Officials said the suspect fled the area and was taken into custody near 15th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

No officers have been injured, according to Phoenix police

NOW: Large police situation unfolding near 15th Ave & Dobbins. We just watched Phoenix PD put a man in handcuffs. We’re working to gather information now. @12News pic.twitter.com/Dl2MvdO3nc — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) August 11, 2023

Phoenix police are investigating a critical incident that occurred in the area of SR51 Freeway and Indian School Road. The suspect fled the area and was taken into custody near 1500 W. Olney Avenue.



No officers were injured. pic.twitter.com/LSYi56wknM — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 11, 2023

The Arizona Department of Transportation said southbound State Route 51 is closed at Indian School due to the police activity.

Commuters are advised to expect delays and seek an alternate route. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

UPDATE: SR 51 southbound is now CLOSED at Indian School due to this law enforcement activity.



Expect delays and seek an alternate route.



There is no estimated time to reopen the highway. pic.twitter.com/H1a81kwTk4 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 11, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

