Deputy sent to hospital after incident with suspect in Mesa

A deputy was conducting a welfare check on an individual in a parked vehicle when they fled the scene, according to MCSO.

MESA, Ariz. — A deputy with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was sent to the hospital after an incident with a suspect, officials said.

The incident occurred Friday morning near Ellsworth Road and Main Street in Mesa. According to MCSO, a deputy was conducting a welfare check on an individual in a parked vehicle.

As the deputy approached the person, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, causing the deputy to fall, officials said. Authorities stated the deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for precautionary reasons.

Officials said the suspect involved in the incident is still on the loose. Additional information about the suspect wasn't immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.

