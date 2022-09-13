Betty Fairfax High in Laveen placed on lockdown, students are safe

PHOENIX — Betty Fairfax High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after reports of a weapon being on campus, officials say.
No firearm has been located, but an individual was detained by officers, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police initially responded to reports of an armed individual being on the south Phoenix campus.
By 4 p.m., the Phoenix Union High School District said the lockdown had been lifted and students were being released.
This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.
