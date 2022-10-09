Shifting opinions: Students open to stricter regulations after possible shooting sends Central High School into lockdown

Members of the Phoenix community spoke at a parent meeting at Central High School, but it was the students whose voices rang the loudest.

PHOENIX — Emotions were high at a parents' meeting that gathered on Saturday to discuss the recent lockdown at Central High School. Although most everyone in attendance called for more to be done, but it was the students whose voices rang loudest.

In the wake of Friday, students voiced their support for measures like metal detectors or backpack searches which had previously been unpopular with the younger generation.

One father suggested that metal detectors be placed at all entrances and exits, that students hand over their bags to be searched when coming onto the campus, and that students receive pat-downs.

It wasn't just parents that applauded his suggestion. Students present at the meeting cheered the idea on just as strongly.

"Now, all of you in this room, I ask you to raise your hand if you have received one or more texts from your students telling you they're scared because they go on lockdown," one Central High School senior said.

Her question was met with raised hands across the auditorium. And when she asked how many parents had gotten the "I love you text," almost all of those hands stayed up.

"Phoenix Union does not have metal detectors as you walk into campuses across our district," said Phoenix Union High School District Superintendent Dr. Chad E. Gestson.

Although there was an outcry from the crowd, Dr. Geston explained, "Every year we revisit our safety policies. Every year we revisit our entrance policies. Every year we revisit the role of metal detectors. Every year we revisit the role of safety protocols and police."

Dr. Geston assured attendees that even if the district didn't have all the answers that day, they would be listening to the desire for more safeguards at school entrances.

School administrators said that they would also be considering thorough backpack searches and pat-downs in light of possible limitations that metal detectors could face.

Although police found no evidence of a shooting, students were still under lockdown for roughly two hours on Friday.

"I ask what the school is going to do for our safety," said the student, "What they actually plan on using for limiting and eliminating gun violence on our campus."

"I'm here to get an education, not run away in fear."

The meeting was a reminder of just how much difference one day could make.

