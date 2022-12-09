11-year-old arrested by Surprise police, accused of threatening to kill people at school

Police say the student told a classmate about their alleged plan and that student alerted school administrators.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An 11-year-old student was arrested Monday on suspicion of threatening to bring a gun to Paradise Honors Middle School and kill people, officials say.

The Surprise Police Department claims the student told a classmate about their alleged plan of violence and that the other student alerted school officials.

The 11-year-old is now facing charges of making a terroristic threat and disorderly conduct.

Police Chief Benny Pina applauded the student who spoke up about the alleged threat and alerted authorities.

“Threats of violence toward our schools will not be tolerated, and those who engage in this type of activity will be held fully accountable for their actions,” the police chief said.

The Surprise incident is one of several threats of violence reported across Arizona in the last couple of weeks.

Two teenagers in Mohave County were recently arrested for plotting to carry out a school shooting in Kingman.

Anyone with additional information regarding the Surprise incident is asked to contact the Surprise Police Department at (623) 222-4000.

