Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

Tempe police say the driver sustained severe head trauma and was taken to the hospital.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say.

The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.

The collision resulted in the male driver getting ejected from the flipped vehicle. He's been taken to the hospital and is undergoing treatment for head trauma, police say.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

The crash may result in delays along Price Road.

