DUI crash kills motorcyclist in Goodyear, suspect arrested

Christopher Clark has been booked into jail on suspicion of causing a fatal crash in Goodyear on Tuesday.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 40-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly drove his car while impaired and killed a motorcyclist, officials say.

Christopher Clark has been taken into custody by the Goodyear Police Department after he allegedly caused a traffic collision early Tuesday morning near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway.

Clark allegedly ran a red light while under the influence of drugs and struck 19-year-old Carson Smith of Goodyear.

Clark has been booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, DUI, and reckless driving.

Due to a serious injury collision, PebbleCreek Parkway is closed in both directions and Westbound I10 off ramp at PebbleCreek Parkway is closed while police investigate this 3 vehicle crash. Please use alternate routes, westbound freeway traffic exit Bullard or Sarival. pic.twitter.com/Of2C9hOdn7 — Goodyear Police Dept (@Goodyearpolice) September 13, 2022

