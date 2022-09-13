x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

DUI crash kills motorcyclist in Goodyear, suspect arrested

Christopher Clark has been booked into jail on suspicion of causing a fatal crash in Goodyear on Tuesday.

More Videos

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A 40-year-old man is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly drove his car while impaired and killed a motorcyclist, officials say.

Christopher Clark has been taken into custody by the Goodyear Police Department after he allegedly caused a traffic collision early Tuesday morning near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway. 

Clark allegedly ran a red light while under the influence of drugs and struck 19-year-old Carson Smith of Goodyear.

Clark has been booked into jail on charges of manslaughter, DUI, and reckless driving. 

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

RELATED: Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

RELATED: Phoenix's roads are getting deadly. The city is spending $10M to make them safer

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News 

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.  

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device  

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.  

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona. 

On social media: Find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube. 

Deaths on Arizona roads 

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: 

  • 2011: 825 deaths  

  • 2012: 821 deaths 

  • 2013: 844 deaths 

  • 2014: 774 deaths 

  • 2015: 895 deaths 

  • 2016: 952 deaths 

  • 2017: 1,000 deaths 

  • 2018: 1,010 deaths 

  • 2019: 982 deaths 

  • 2020: 1,057 deaths 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out