2 killed in plane crash in northwestern Arizona

SELIGMAN, Ariz. — Two people died in a plane crash Tuesday just north of Seligman in northwestern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said deputies responded to the area just before noon for reports of a missing aircraft.

Sheriff's officials said due to the remote area and weather, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue Helicopter was called in to assist in the search.

Officials said at around 1:30 p.m., rescue crews confirmed the aircraft had crashed in the Seligman area. Crews landed at the scene and confirmed two people had died in the crash.

Authorities are still working to identify the victims.

Officials said detectives with the sheriff’s office, the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office and the NTSB are working to determine what caused the crash.

If the public has any further information on this incident, please contact the sheriff’s office at (928) 774-4523.

