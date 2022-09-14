DPS: 19-year-old driver accused of causing high-speed collision on Loop 202

Police said the driver struck three vehicles before flipping his vehicle on the State Route 202 freeway near 52nd Street.

PHOENIX — A 19-year-old driver has been hospitalized and is facing criminal charges after he allegedly drove over 125 mph and crashed on the Loop 202 freeway.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the young driver hit three other vehicles early Wednesday morning near the 52nd Street exit before striking a wall and overturning his car.

DPS said the driver has been hospitalized and will later be booked into jail for criminal speeding, two counts of DUI, criminal damage, and endangerment.

One of the other drivers involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

Deaths on Arizona roads

Data from the Arizona Department of Transportation shows that roadway fatalities have been gradually rising in Arizona over the last decade: