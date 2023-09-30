Domestic violence survivors raise awareness at 5K in Apache Junction

Oct. 1 marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

PHOENIX — The statistics are horrific. Family and domestic violence affects an estimated 10 million people across the U.S. every year. That’s as many as 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men, according to a recent report from the National Library of Medicine.

Oct. 1 marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Domestic violence survivors and community leaders came together Saturday morning for the 2nd Annual Pinal County Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and Family Day in Apache Junction.

Emotions were running high, as survivors like Vanessa Martinez shared their heartbreaking stories.

“Two years ago, I was shot in the head by my ex on September 11, 2021,” she said. “The last words he said to me was if I can’t have you, no one can… before the gunshot, putting a 9 mm through my head just below my right temporal lobe.”

Martinez described the traumatic situation.

“I flatlined in the ambulance,” she said.

Martinez said her ex received a 15-year sentence.

For Sara Pitcher, she was nearly killed by her ex-husband who’s now in prison for life.

“They thought more than likely they should’ve been taking me out in a body bag,” Pitcher said.

The situation she was in left her blind in her right eye.

“Yes, so on September 15th of 2018, I fought for 3 1/2 hours,” said Pitcher. “The detective and the sergeant said that they truly don’t know how I survived.”

Pitcher now hosts the “Stop the Violence – End the Silence” walk to benefit A New Leaf Community Alliance Against Family Abuse. Her story was recently featured in “Evil Lives Here,” a documentary television series on Investigation Discovery.

These two warriors represent a community that often feels voiceless.

Pinal County Attorney Kent Volkmer shared heartbreaking statistics.

“We had almost 2,700 individual victims that needed services from our office in this past year, just in Pinal County,” said Volkmer. “101 deaths occurred in the state of Arizona, due to intimate partner violence.”

And the reality is, there are likely many other cases not being investigated because they’re not being reported. In some cases, because of fear, fear of being hurt even more, losing their children, or uncertainty of the future.

Volkmer has a message for people who are currently suffering and need help.

“You’re a survivor and there are resources in our community to help,” he said. “We’ve got law enforcement, we’ve got providers... the resources are here.”

“Come forward, ask for help and you will be embraced,” said Volkmer.

The survivors who spoke today want the community to know about the signs to look for if someone suspects a loved one could be in harm’s way.

“Controlling, what you do, who you talk to, what you spend, your finances,” said Pitcher.

They’re working to turn their pain into power.

“I know that my story can, and will change many lives,” said Martinez.

“Don’t stay silent,” said Pitcher.

They’re offering hope, guidance, healing, and supportive words to others who have survived domestic violence situations, lost a loved one to domestic violence or to those still struggling to get out of a dangerous situation.

“I definitely feel like God saved me for a reason,” said Pitcher. “…I think that any bad that happens in our life, if we don’t use it for good, then what is it for.”

“I survived to help others survive,” said Martinez.

Please know, if you are struggling or suspect a loved one is, there are resources available right now.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911. For anonymous, confidential help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

