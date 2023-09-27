There's a little bit of hope for violence survivors in that closet in Goodyear

Hope's Closet provides domestic and sexual violence survivors a fresh start -- with fresh clothing

Example video title will go here for this video

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — For someone starting over after escaping a domestic abuse situation, one of the mileposts may be new clothes.

It's just that affording them is sometimes hard. And that's where Hope's Closet comes in. It's a clothing store owned by the New Life Center, one of Arizona's largest domestic and sexual violence refuge organizations,

Here's how it works: Hope's Closet is second-hand store. But the profits go to making sure that violence survivors have access to the store's inventory free of charge.

"We can make items available to those in need when they’re residing at the campus or once they secure their own housing," said Kate Thoene, New Life's chief strategy officer.

Hope's Closet is owned by the New Life Center, one of Arizona's largest domestic violence and sexual violence refuge is a versatile concept.

New Life provides resources to about 1,000 adults and children a year, Thoene said. Proceeds from Hope's Closet go directly back to the center's programming. That can provide survivors with housing, mobile advocacy services and other critical resources.