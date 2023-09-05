Criminal case dismissed agaisnt Arizona Coyotes co-owner

COLORADO, USA — A domestic violence case against Andrew Barroway, co-owner of the Arizona Coyotes, was recently dismissed in Colorado.
Barroway was arrested in March after screaming was heard from his Aspen hotel room. A police report showed Barroway told officers he and his wife had been having marital problems.
Barroway was taken into custody after officers allegedly observed what appeared to be injuries on the wife's face and hands, the initial police report stated.
Shortly after news of the arrest became public, the National Hockey League announced it had suspended Barroway indefinitely.
The 9th Judicial District Attorney's Office in Colorado filed a motion to dismiss Barroway's criminal case last week and a judge granted the request on Sept. 4. When contacted Tuesday, a representative for the office could not elaborate on why the motion was filed.
Through a spokesperson, Barroway released the following statement:
My family and I are deeply grateful that after a detailed, thorough investigation of the facts, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the misdemeanor case against me.
The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally. As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation.
Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false.
Like most people, my family and my integrity represent the two most important things in my life. Now that my name has been cleared of wrongdoing, I look forward to continuing to move on with my life, fully focused on being a husband and a father.
According to the Aspen Daily News, the DA's office had dropped a felony charge against Barroway a few months ago in relation to the domestic violence case.
