Criminal case dismissed agaisnt Arizona Coyotes co-owner

My family and I are deeply grateful that after a detailed, thorough investigation of the facts, the District Attorney has decided to dismiss the misdemeanor case against me.



The past several months have been extremely difficult for my loved ones and for me personally. As you can imagine, seeing a private personal matter wrongly depicted in the media was hurtful and frustrating. So, too, was being unable to set the record straight because of the ongoing legal investigation.



Now that this matter has concluded, I can directly say that the allegations against me were false.



Like most people, my family and my integrity represent the two most important things in my life. Now that my name has been cleared of wrongdoing, I look forward to continuing to move on with my life, fully focused on being a husband and a father.