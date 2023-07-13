Mesa woman agrees to forfeit homes, cars, jewelry in connection to AHCCCS fraud case

The owner of behavioral health counseling providers collected over $22 million in AHCCCS payments and investigators say she's a fraud.

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa woman pleaded guilty in federal court this week to fraudulently large sums of public benefits for health care services that were never provided.

Diana M. Moore admitted to committing wire fraud and money laundering for crimes that collected over $22 million in payments from Arizona's Medicaid system between 2020 and 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Arizona.

As part of her plea deal, the defendant has agreed to forfeit four homes, seven luxury cars, jewelry, artwork, designer clothing, and several other items bought through the fraudulent practices.

Moore admitted to engaging in deceptive billing practices that targeted members enrolled in the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System, which subsidizes health care for low-income residents.

Prosecutors said Moore would pay to have AHCCCS members transported to her behavioral health centers. After these individuals left within a single day, Moore allegedly billed AHCCCS for up to 90 days of treatment.

Moore's facilities would sometimes bill the state for services given to members who were dead or in prison at the time the treatment was allegedly provided, prosecutors said.

The defendant additionally failed to disclose her prior felony convictions when she applied for her firms to be AHCCCS providers.

The case against Moore's facilities is one of several that Arizona officials have been recently investigating for crimes involving AHCCCS fraud. Gov. Katie Hobbs announced earlier this year the state was suspending AHCCCS payments to many providers suspected of fraud.

Previous reporting done by 12News suggests Indigenous residents were possibly targeted by some providers seeking to allegedly profit off of them.

Moore is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 18.