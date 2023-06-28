Dead body found by police in west Phoenix

Police said the deceased individual was found near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road.

PHOENIX — A death investigation is underway after police officers found a dead body in a west Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 39th Avenue and McDowell Road for an "unknown trouble" and found a deceased person, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The deceased person's identity was not disclosed nor was their cause of death.

Detectives responded to the scene and have begun trying to figure out the circumstances leading up to the person's death.

