2 Valley pedestrians killed in separate crashes Tuesday morning

Crashes in Glendale and Phoenix left two pedestrians dead on Tuesday. In both cases, the drivers remained on scene, police said.

ARIZONA, USA — Two separate crashes in Glendale and Phoenix left two pedestrians dead Tuesday morning.

In Glendale, 46-year-old Mark Agee died at the hospital after he was struck crossing the intersection of 51st and Northern avenues, city police said. Agee reportedly crossed the street in front of a vehicle driving through a green light around 4 a.m.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: 2 peatones del valle murieron en incidentes separados la madrugada del martes

Around 1 a.m. in Phoenix, a man was struck while crossing mid-block on 43rd Avenue just north of Clarendon Avenue. First responders pronounced him dead on the scene.

In both cases, drivers remained on the scene, and police don't believe impairment was a factor.

Police have not identified the man who died in Phoenix.

