Teen accused of murdering 18-year-old at south Phoenix home

The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Lashaw White.

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing an 18-year-old in south Phoenix last Thursday night.

Lashaw White sustained fatal gunshot wounds at a residence near 16th Street and Broadway Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Cadence Allen was taken into custody Sunday and allegedly admitted to taking a set of car keys from White's pocket after firing multiple shots at the south Phoenix home.

Witnesses told police the victim and suspect had previously resided together at the residence and had an ongoing dispute about money, court records show.

Investigators were informed that Allen had allegedly been kicked out of the residence a couple of months ago for not following the home's rules, records show.

The car taken by the suspect was later found by police on Friday parked outside a different house. A GPS tracker was placed on the vehicle, allowing police to track the suspect's movements before he was detained, records show.

Allen was booked into jail and is facing multiple felony charges.

