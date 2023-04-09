Rediscover Arizona: Cosanti

Cosanti is a historical hidden gem in the Valley!

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Cosanti is a cultural treasure tucked away in Paradise Valley. Once an art gallery, a studio and a home all in one, the little gem has grown into something much bigger.

Maybe you've heard of Arcosanti -- or at least seen the exit for when traveling up I-17 from Phoenix to Flagstaff. That architecturally-amazing and ecologically-friendly community first began at Cosanti!

Architect and artist Paolo Soleri created both, beginning with Cosanti in the 1950s. He used "earth-casting" to create the one-of-a-kind structures you can tour on the 5-acre property.

As tour Cosanti, you can watch artists at work as they carry on the studio's legacy! Cosanti is known for its signature bronze bells but other unique pieces of art like tiles and jewelry are created here too.

Cosanti doesn't give tours during the hot summer months but tours will be starting up again soon on September 11th.

