Rediscover Arizona: Wrigley Mansion

The historic Wrigley Mansion is a hidden gem in Phoenix!

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Looking for dramatic views, award-winning fine dining, a one-of-a-kind wine experience and history at the heart of Phoenix?

The Wrigley Mansion is a Phoenix Point of Pride and is on the National Register of Historic Places. William Wrigley Jr. had the mansion built more than a century ago for his wife as a 50th wedding anniversary present. Today, Jamie Hormel owns the property and is committed to keeping its history alive by restoring and re-imagining it, while also sharing it with all of Arizona.

You can tour this magnificent mansion and also enjoy live jazz on Fridays and delightfully dine and drink at Geordie's Restaurant and Lounge, Jamie's Wine Bar or Christopher's. Be sure to also ask about the incredible wine cellar with an inventory worth $1.6 million that includes about 2,300 labels for a total of 12,000 bottles!

This weekend only (May 18-21), there's a special wine festival at the mansion called Festivin 2023. Click here for more information and tickets.

We ❤ Arizona

Explore amAZing people, places and things across our state on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.