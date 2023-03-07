Rediscover Arizona: Phoenix Theatre Company lights up the Valley

The Phoenix Theatre Company boasts it's the Southwest's leading professional regional theatre.

PHOENIX — There's a special spot where you can discover history and drama and escape the heat this summer without leaving Phoenix!

The Phoenix Theatre Company boasts that it's the Southwest's leading professional regional theatre.

Founded in 1920, The Phoenix Theatre Company is the first and largest producing regional theatre and arts organization in Arizona and it's also among the oldest continually operating theatres west of the Mississippi River!

It's grown a lot since its start in a coach house in what is now the courtyard.

Steven Spielberg got his start working in the theatre's props department! He even premiered his first full-length film, Firelight, there in 1962. The Phoenix

Theatre Company was also instrumental in launching the careers of other stars such as Nick Nolte and Steve Allen.

Now in its 103rd season, the theatre produces more than 500 performances of well-known and original pieces of work year-round on three stages, reaching a combined audience of more than 100,000.

Everything you see on the stage is produced in-house. This includes scenes, props, costumes, and electrical and sound facilities.

The Phoenix Theatre Company is a non-profit and offers numerous community outreach programs. It features an inclusive summer camp that supports youth with physical, neurological and emotional special needs.

Summer Theatre Camp students participate in Broadway-themed workshops that encourage expression, understanding and creativity.

This fall, The Phoenix Theatre Company will be breaking ground on its first major renovation in 20 years.

The construction will expand the Hormel Theatre from 250 seats to 500 and add cutting-edge technology for pre-Broadway production opportunities in the future.

The renovation is anticipated to be complete in spring 2025.

