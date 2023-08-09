Child in critical condition after near-drowning in Avondale

According to the Avondale Police Department, the child was transported in critical condition to a local hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A child is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool at a home in Avondale, the city's police department said.

Avondale police and Fire & Medical responded to the home near Garden Lakes Parkway and Laurelwood Lane.

The child received medical treatment on the scene and was transported to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

Up to Speed