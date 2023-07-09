Crash closes SR 87 in both directions near Lower Santan Village

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there is no estimated time of reopening.

LOWER SANTAN VILLAGE, Ariz. — A crash has closed State Route 87 in both directions near Lower Santan Village, according to the Arizona Department of Public Transportation.

The closure happened at around 7:15 p.m., ADOT tweeted.

Drivers should expect delays and seek an alternate route. ADOT does not have an estimated time of reopening the highway.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the closure was caused by a two car crash on SR-87. One fatality was reported.

