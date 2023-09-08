Students evacuated after school bus bursts into flames on I-17

The school bus was out of the Heber Overgaard area, DPS said. Fortunately none of the 40 people onboard were hurt.

ARCOSANTI, Ariz. — A group of students had a close call Thursday night when their school bus caught fire while on the highway in northern Arizona. Although the bus was a total loss, no one on board was injured, DPS officials said.

The bus, which was traveling from the Heber Overgaard area, caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 274 north of Arcosanti shortly before 9:40 p.m., according to a report from DPS.

The driver reportedly saw the flames, and immediately pulled off into the right emergency lane, ushering everyone off the bus. Around 40 student athletes and coaches were onboard, but fortunately no one onboard was injured.

They were all picked up by another bus, and taken away from the fire, DPS said.

The roadway was closed for roughly an hour, as the Mayer Fire Department, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, and ADOT stepped in to help with the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

