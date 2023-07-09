Person dead after man walked into Mesa CVS and shot them, police say

The shooting happened at a CVS located at Brown Road and Mesa Drive, according to the Mesa Police Department.

MESA, Ariz. — A person is dead after police said a man walked into a CVS in Mesa and shot them Thursday night.

Police said according to witnesses, the man was acting weird, shot someone then left.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody, police said.

The person shot was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

