Tennis classic brings pro-players to Phoenix during Spring Break

The Carvana Arizona Tennis Classic is happening March 14-20 in Phoenix. Here's how you can watch the event.

PHOENIX — After two years off, tennis is back in the Valley! The Carvana Arizona Tennis Classic is happening March 14-20 in Phoenix.

Tennis fans have a chance to watch a part of the ATP Challenger Tour at the Phoenix Country Club. The tournament benefits Phoenix Children's Hospital.

The Tennis Classic features some of the top 100 world ranked players competing in a 32-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw.

Tickets range between $25 and $40.

Tennis popularity has expanded throughout the pandemic, because of its social distance ease and engaging activity. The United States Tennis Association reported tennis participation increased in 2020 by 22 percent over 2019.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

12 Sports on YouTube