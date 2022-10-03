Everything you need to know about Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 spring training

The Diamondbacks will begin the spring at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks kick off the 2022 spring schedule at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.

Games were supposed to start in late February, but a lockout canceled more than a dozen games before players and Major League Baseball agreed on a deal last week.

Training camps in Florida and Arizona will open Friday, and the mandatory reporting date is Sunday. Exhibition games will begin on March 17 or 18.

Here's how to catch all the Diamondbacks action throughout the spring training schedule.

Fans will be able to catch 20 Diamondbacks spring training games broadcast on television, radio and webcast, according to the Diamondbacks broadcast schedule.

Nine will air live on Bally Sports Arizona with Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly on the call for four and the other five as opponent broadcasts.

The final spring game against the Cleveland Guardians will be on Bally Sports on Tues., April 5 live at Chase Field and will feature a 30-minute "D-Backs Live" pre-and postgame show starting at noon, the team said.

A combination of Arizona's Sports 98.7 FM and ESPN 620 AM will also broadcast 11 Diamondbacks spring games, according to the team's schedule.

Full schedule:

(BOLDFACE and ALL CAPS indicates D-backs home game)

Thu., March 17, 1:10 p.m.@ Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields

Fri., March 18, 1:10 p.m. COLORADO ROCKIES, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Sat., March 19, 1:10 p.m.@ Los Angeles Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium

Sun., March 20, 1:05 p.m.@ Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium

Mon., March 21, 1:10 p.m. SEATTLE MARINERS, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Tue., March 22, 1:10 p.m. TEXAS RANGERS, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Wed., March 23, 1:05 p.m.@ San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale Stadium

Thu., March 24, 1:10 p.m.@ Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Fields of Phoenix

Fri., March 25, 1:10 p.m. LOS ANGELES ANGELS, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Sun., March 27, 1:10 p.m. COLORADO ROCKIES (SS), SALT RIVER FIELDS

Sunday March 27, 1:05 p.m.@ Texas Rangers (SS), Surprise Stadium

Mon., March 28, 1:10 p.m. LOS ANGELES DODGERS, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Tue., March 29, 1:05 p.m.@ Chicago Cubs, Sloan Park

Wed., March 30, 1:10 p.m.@ Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields

Thu., March 31, 1:10 p.m. SAN DIEGO PADRES, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Fri., April 1, 1:10 p.m. CHICAGO CUBS (SS), SALT RIVER FIELDS

Fri. April 1, 6:05 p.m.@ Cleveland Guardians (SS), Goodyear Ballpark

Sat., April 2, 6:10 p.m. CHICAGO WHITE SOX, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Sun. April 3, 1:10 p.m. CINCINNATI REDS, SALT RIVER FIELDS

Mon., April 4, 1:10 p.m.@ Seattle Mariners (SS)Peoria Sports Complex

Mon., April 4, 6:40 p.m. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (SS), CHASE FIELD

Tues. April 5, 12:40 p.m. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS, CHASE FIELD

Television broadcasts:

Fri., March 18 vs. Rockies, 1 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)

Sat., March 19 @ Angels, 5 p.m. (opponent broadcast tape delay after Coyotes postgame)

Sun., March 20 @ Royals, 6 p.m. (opponent broadcast tape delay after Suns postgame)

Thu., March 24 @ Brewers, 1 p.m. (opponent broadcast)

Fri., March 25 vs. Angels, 1 p.m. (opponent broadcast)

Tue., March 29 @ Cubs, 1 p.m. (opponent broadcast)

Thu., March 31 vs. Padres, 1 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)

Sat., April 2 vs. White Sox, 6 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)

Tue., April 5 vs. Guardians, 12:30 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly from Chase Field, features a 30-minute “D-backs Live” pre- and postgame show; the pregame show starts at 12 p.m.)

Radio broadcasts:

Thu., March 17 vs. Rockies, ESPN 620 AM

Mon., March 21 vs. Mariners, ESPN 620 AM

Tue., March 22 vs. Rangers, ESPN 620 AM

Fri., March 25 vs. Angels, ESPN 620 AM

Mon., March 28 vs. Dodgers, ESPN 620 AM

Wed., March 30 vs. Rockies, ESPN 620 AM

Thu., March 31 vs. Padres, ESPN 620 AM

Fri., April 1 vs. Cubs, ESPN 620 AM

Sat., April 2 vs. White Sox, 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Mon., April 4 vs. Guardians, 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station

Tue., April 5 vs. Guardians, ESPN 620 AM

Webcasts

Fri., March 18vs. Rockies, dbacks.com

Sun., March 27vs. Rockies, dbacks.com

Sun., April 3vs. Reds, dbacks.com

More Cactus League teams

The D-backs aren't the only ones finally getting back to playing ball. These organizations also hold spring training in Arizona: