Everything you need to know about Arizona Diamondbacks 2022 spring training

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks kick off the 2022 spring schedule at 1:10 p.m. on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale.
Games were supposed to start in late February, but a lockout canceled more than a dozen games before players and Major League Baseball agreed on a deal last week.
Training camps in Florida and Arizona will open Friday, and the mandatory reporting date is Sunday. Exhibition games will begin on March 17 or 18.
Here's how to catch all the Diamondbacks action throughout the spring training schedule.
Fans will be able to catch 20 Diamondbacks spring training games broadcast on television, radio and webcast, according to the Diamondbacks broadcast schedule.
Nine will air live on Bally Sports Arizona with Steve Berthiaume and Bob Brenly on the call for four and the other five as opponent broadcasts.
The final spring game against the Cleveland Guardians will be on Bally Sports on Tues., April 5 live at Chase Field and will feature a 30-minute "D-Backs Live" pre-and postgame show starting at noon, the team said.
A combination of Arizona's Sports 98.7 FM and ESPN 620 AM will also broadcast 11 Diamondbacks spring games, according to the team's schedule.
Full schedule:
(BOLDFACE and ALL CAPS indicates D-backs home game)
- Thu., March 17, 1:10 p.m.@ Colorado Rockies Salt River Fields
- Fri., March 18, 1:10 p.m. COLORADO ROCKIES, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Sat., March 19, 1:10 p.m.@ Los Angeles Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium
- Sun., March 20, 1:05 p.m.@ Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium
- Mon., March 21, 1:10 p.m. SEATTLE MARINERS, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Tue., March 22, 1:10 p.m. TEXAS RANGERS, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Wed., March 23, 1:05 p.m.@ San Francisco Giants, Scottsdale Stadium
- Thu., March 24, 1:10 p.m.@ Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Fields of Phoenix
- Fri., March 25, 1:10 p.m. LOS ANGELES ANGELS, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Sun., March 27, 1:10 p.m. COLORADO ROCKIES (SS), SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Sunday March 27, 1:05 p.m.@ Texas Rangers (SS), Surprise Stadium
- Mon., March 28, 1:10 p.m. LOS ANGELES DODGERS, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Tue., March 29, 1:05 p.m.@ Chicago Cubs, Sloan Park
- Wed., March 30, 1:10 p.m.@ Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields
- Thu., March 31, 1:10 p.m. SAN DIEGO PADRES, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Fri., April 1, 1:10 p.m. CHICAGO CUBS (SS), SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Fri. April 1, 6:05 p.m.@ Cleveland Guardians (SS), Goodyear Ballpark
- Sat., April 2, 6:10 p.m. CHICAGO WHITE SOX, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Sun. April 3, 1:10 p.m. CINCINNATI REDS, SALT RIVER FIELDS
- Mon., April 4, 1:10 p.m.@ Seattle Mariners (SS)Peoria Sports Complex
- Mon., April 4, 6:40 p.m. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS (SS), CHASE FIELD
- Tues. April 5, 12:40 p.m. CLEVELAND GUARDIANS, CHASE FIELD
Television broadcasts:
- Fri., March 18 vs. Rockies, 1 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
- Sat., March 19 @ Angels, 5 p.m. (opponent broadcast tape delay after Coyotes postgame)
- Sun., March 20 @ Royals, 6 p.m. (opponent broadcast tape delay after Suns postgame)
- Thu., March 24 @ Brewers, 1 p.m. (opponent broadcast)
- Fri., March 25 vs. Angels, 1 p.m. (opponent broadcast)
- Tue., March 29 @ Cubs, 1 p.m. (opponent broadcast)
- Thu., March 31 vs. Padres, 1 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
- Sat., April 2 vs. White Sox, 6 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly)
- Tue., April 5 vs. Guardians, 12:30 p.m. (Berthiaume & Brenly from Chase Field, features a 30-minute “D-backs Live” pre- and postgame show; the pregame show starts at 12 p.m.)
Radio broadcasts:
- Thu., March 17 vs. Rockies, ESPN 620 AM
- Mon., March 21 vs. Mariners, ESPN 620 AM
- Tue., March 22 vs. Rangers, ESPN 620 AM
- Fri., March 25 vs. Angels, ESPN 620 AM
- Mon., March 28 vs. Dodgers, ESPN 620 AM
- Wed., March 30 vs. Rockies, ESPN 620 AM
- Thu., March 31 vs. Padres, ESPN 620 AM
- Fri., April 1 vs. Cubs, ESPN 620 AM
- Sat., April 2 vs. White Sox, 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
- Mon., April 4 vs. Guardians, 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station
- Tue., April 5 vs. Guardians, ESPN 620 AM
Webcasts
- Fri., March 18vs. Rockies, dbacks.com
- Sun., March 27vs. Rockies, dbacks.com
- Sun., April 3vs. Reds, dbacks.com
More Cactus League teams
The D-backs aren't the only ones finally getting back to playing ball. These organizations also hold spring training in Arizona:
- Chicago Cubs, Sloan Park, Mesa: Cubs Schedule
- Chicago White So,x Camelback Ranch, Glendale: White Sox Schedule
- Cincinnati Reds, Goodyear Ballpark Goodyear: Reds Schedule
- Cleveland Guardians, Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear: Guardians Schedule
- Colorado Rockies, Salt River Fields, Scottsdale: Rockies Schedule
- Kansas City Royals, Surprise Stadium, Surprise: Royals Schedule
- Los Angeles Angels, Tempe Diablo Stadium, Tempe Angels Schedule
- Los Angeles Dodgers, Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Dodgers Schedule
- Milwaukee Brewers, American Family Fields, Phoenix: Brewers Schedule
- Oakland A's Hohokam Stadium, Mesa: A's Schedule
- San Diego Padres Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria: Padres Schedule
- San Francisco Giants Scottsdale Stadium, Scottsdale: Giants Schedule
- Seattle Mariners Peoria Sports Complex, Peoria: Mariners Schedule
- Texas Rangers Surprise Stadium, Surprise: Rangers Schedule