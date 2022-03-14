Former Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk to sign on with Jacksonville Jaguars

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday according to NBC Sports and the NFL.
According to multiple reports, it's a four-year deal for Kirk worth at least $72 million and a maximum value of $84 million.
The Scottsdale native was a second-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and played in 56 games for Arizona.
Kirk is the second former Cardinal to move elsewhere after running back Chase Edmonds signed a 3-year deal with Miami.
In his 17 games for the Cardinals last year, Kirk recorded 982 yards and 5 touchdowns.
