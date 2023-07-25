VIDEO: El Mirage police resuscitate 2-year-old who nearly drowned in swimming pool

The girl was pulled from a backyard pool near Northern Avenue and El Mirage Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A video of police performing life-saving measures on a 2-year-old girl pulled from a swimming pool over the weekend has been released by the El Mirage Police Department.

The girl was pulled from a backyard pool near Northern Avenue and El Mirage Road in El Mirage by police on Saturday.

Body camera video shows officers rushing into the home and quickly jumping into action to help the girl.

Police said the child was not breathing when pulled from the pool. The responding officers immediately began working to resuscitate her.

According to police, officers revived the child after performing CPR and she was transported to a local hospital.

“The relentless life-saving efforts by officers shows their dedication to protecting the lives of our community members,” police said in a release.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch