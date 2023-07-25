FD: 3-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in north Phoenix

Firefighters said when crews arrived at the home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, they found the girl unconscious and not breathing.

PHOENIX — A 3-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in north Phoenix Tuesday afternoon, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters said when crews arrived at the home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird Road, they found the girl unconscious and not breathing.

Emergency crews performed life-saving measures on the child before she was transported to the hospital to be treated.

It's unclear at this time how long the child was underwater.

A community assistance program has been dispatched to help the family at this difficult time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.