Box truck combusts into flames near Mayo Hospital in north Phoenix

The truck contained 50-gallon drums holding construction material, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

PHOENIX — A box truck parked near the Mayo Clinic Hospital in north Phoenix combusted into flames Wednesday morning.

Construction workers in the area called 911 after noticing black smoke near 56th Street and Mayo Boulevard, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at about 10:45 a.m. and found a large commercial vehicle on fire. Crews managed to contain the fire before it spread to any nearby structures. No injuries were reported.

The truck contained 50-gallon drums holding construction materials, which hazmat teams believe to be non-hazardous.

Air quality in the immediate area appears to be stable and fire officials are still working to determine the fire's cause, the fire department said.

